12 Analysts Have This To Say About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ionis Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $63.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. Marking an increase of 8.04%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $59.08.

The standing of Ionis Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $60.00 $67.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $62.00 $53.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Raises Buy $59.00 $54.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $67.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $67.00 $64.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $75.00 $29.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Hold $53.00 $50.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $82.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Ionis Pharmaceuticals Better

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and partner Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for a rare neuromuscular disorder, spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.45%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -119.5%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -41.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.87. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

