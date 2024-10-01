12 Analysts Have This To Say About Humana

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Humana (NYSE:HUM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $388.0, a high estimate of $407.00, and a low estimate of $349.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $374.08, the current average has increased by 3.72%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Humana among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $395.00 $395.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $395.00 $395.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $395.00 $395.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $400.00 $385.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Neutral $396.00 $332.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $395.00 $395.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $349.00 $341.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $364.00 $370.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $400.00 $370.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $407.00 $396.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $360.00 $360.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $400.00 $355.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Humana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Humana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Humana's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Humana analyst ratings.

Discovering Humana: A Closer Look

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Financial Insights: Humana

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Humana's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.3%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Humana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Humana's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

