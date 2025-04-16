12 Analysts Have This To Say About Globant

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Globant (NYSE:GLOB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $212.75, along with a high estimate of $265.00 and a low estimate of $154.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.6% lower than the prior average price target of $235.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Globant's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Arvind Ramnani |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $154.00|$230.00 | |James Friedman |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $225.00|$255.00 | |Mayank Tandon |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $220.00|$220.00 | |Leonardo Olmos |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $190.00|$217.00 | |Divya Goyal |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $170.00|$220.00 | |Joseph Vafi |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Hold | $165.00|$205.00 | |Tien-Tsin Huang |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $242.00|$248.00 | |Mayank Tandon |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $220.00|$265.00 | |Arvind Ramnani |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $230.00|$237.00 | |Leonardo Olmos |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $217.00|$222.00 | |Mayank Tandon |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $265.00|$265.00 | |Surinder Thind |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $255.00|$240.00 |

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globant. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globant compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Globant's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Globant

Globant is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2003 in Argentina but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and primarily serves clients in the US and Latin America. Globant's client base is relatively concentrated in the media and entertainment and financial services industries.

A Deep Dive into Globant's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globant's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.64% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Globant's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globant's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globant's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Globant's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

