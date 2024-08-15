12 Analysts Have This To Say About Global E Online

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $44.42, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average has increased by 0.75% from the previous average price target of $44.09.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Global E Online among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $44.00 $47.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $47.00 $50.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $46.00 $46.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $46.00 - Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $46.00 $46.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $46.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $37.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Global E Online. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global E Online compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Global E Online's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Global E Online: A Closer Look

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and, anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.

Global E Online: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Global E Online's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.97%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global E Online's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global E Online's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Global E Online's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

