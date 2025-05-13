12 Analysts Have This To Say About Fluence Energy

Ratings for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 3 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.29, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. This current average has decreased by 39.05% from the previous average price target of $10.32.

The standing of Fluence Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $6.00 $4.50 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.00 $9.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $4.00 $10.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $10.00 $14.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Sell $2.00 $6.00 George Gianarikas Baird Lowers Neutral $5.00 $9.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Neutral $4.50 $8.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $8.00 $10.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $14.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $9.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Outperform $8.00 - Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $8.00 $20.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fluence Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Fluence Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fluence Energy: A Closer Look

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Fluence Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Fluence Energy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -7.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

