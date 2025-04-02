12 Analysts Have This To Say About Fiserv

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Fiserv (NYSE:FI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 9 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fiserv, presenting an average target of $261.25, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $233.00. Marking an increase of 8.48%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $240.83.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fiserv is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $260.00 $246.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $270.00 $230.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $265.00 $235.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $270.00 $255.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $260.00 $238.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $270.00 $240.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $270.00 $250.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $270.00 $255.00 Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $267.00 $258.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $233.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $240.00 $220.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $233.00 $230.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fiserv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fiserv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Fiserv's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Fiserv's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fiserv's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.92.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

