12 Analysts Have This To Say About Fifth Third Bancorp

Analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $39.21, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.02% from the previous average price target of $38.06.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Fifth Third Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Carcache Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $43.00 - Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Raises Overweight $39.50 $37.50 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $36.00 $36.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $39.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $39.00 $37.00 Erika Najarian UBS Lowers Neutral $39.00 $42.00 David George Baird Maintains Neutral $32.00 - Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $41.00 $39.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $40.00 $37.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $41.00 - Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $41.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fifth Third Bancorp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fifth Third Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fifth Third Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Fifth Third Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fifth Third Bancorp analyst ratings.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $200 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking branches and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Fifth Third Bancorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Fifth Third Bancorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fifth Third Bancorp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fifth Third Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.22% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Fifth Third Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FITB

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 UBS Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral Dec 2021 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FITB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.