12 Analysts Have This To Say About EastGroup Properties

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for EastGroup Properties, presenting an average target of $183.75, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.87%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive EastGroup Properties. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $187.00 $199.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $190.00 $194.00 Jonathan Hughes Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $200.00 $190.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Buy $177.00 $180.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $182.00 $193.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $183.00 $189.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $180.00 $179.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $172.00 $175.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $175.00 $218.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $185.00 $181.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $194.00 $192.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EastGroup Properties. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EastGroup Properties. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of EastGroup Properties compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of EastGroup Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of EastGroup Properties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of EastGroup Properties's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EastGroup Properties analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The group has one reportable segment, which is industrial properties. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

EastGroup Properties's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: EastGroup Properties's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EastGroup Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EastGroup Properties's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: EastGroup Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

