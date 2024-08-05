12 Analysts Have This To Say About Citizens Financial Group

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Citizens Financial Group, revealing an average target of $43.25, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.02% from the previous average price target of $39.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Citizens Financial Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $41.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $48.00 $45.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $46.00 $42.00 Ryan Merkel Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $49.00 $43.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $35.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $46.00 $41.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $39.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $37.00 $36.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $39.00 $38.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $38.00 $38.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Citizens Financial Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Citizens Financial Group's market position.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Its two primary business segments are consumer banking and commercial banking. Citizens offers a mix of retail and commercial products including capital markets and wealth options. The bank has over 1,100 branches in 14 states, although it is concentrated in the Northeast. It has over $220 billion of total assets. It generates maximum revenue from Consumer Banking Segment.

Citizens Financial Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Citizens Financial Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.36% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citizens Financial Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citizens Financial Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Citizens Financial Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

