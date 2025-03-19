12 Analysts Have This To Say About Caesars Entertainment

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $48.5, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. A decline of 5.51% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Caesars Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target RJ Milligan Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $49.00 $55.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $30.00 $30.00 Jordan Bender Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $53.00 $53.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $53.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $46.00 $47.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $55.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Lowers Buy $48.00 $50.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $51.00 $54.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $53.00 $57.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $48.00 $52.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $57.00 $58.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $43.00 $52.00

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across the Las Vegas (49% of 2024 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (46%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets that produced marginal EBITDA in 2024. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

A Deep Dive into Caesars Entertainment's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Caesars Entertainment's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.92%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 6.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

