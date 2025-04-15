12 Analysts Assess Valneva: What You Need To Know

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $17.08, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average has decreased by 1.95% from the previous average price target of $17.42.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Valneva. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Edward White |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $17.00|$17.00 | |Edward White |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $17.00|$17.00 | |Edward White |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $17.00|$17.00 | |Edward White |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $17.00|$17.00 | |Edward White |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $17.00|$17.00 | |Dana Flanders |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $15.00|$17.00 | |Edward White |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $17.00|$17.00 | |Edward White |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $17.00|$17.00 | |Edward White |HC Wainwright & Co. |Lowers |Buy | $17.00|$18.00 | |Edward White |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $18.00|$18.00 | |Edward White |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $18.00|$18.00 | |Edward White |HC Wainwright & Co. |Lowers |Buy | $18.00|$19.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Valneva. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Valneva. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Valneva compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Valneva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Valneva's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Valneva's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valneva analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Valneva's Background

Valneva SE is a vaccine company focused on developing life-saving vaccines. Its portfolio includes three vaccines for travelers. The segments of the group are Commercialized vaccines which relate to marketed vaccines, the group's vaccines IXIARO/JESPECT, DUKORAL, IXCHIQ; Covid includes development, manufacturing, & distribution related to the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaccine candidates which relate to research and development programs to generate new approvable products to generate future cash flows from product sales through partnering with pharmaceutical companies; & Technologies and services which relate to services and inventions at a commercialization stage. The company generates majority of its revenue from product sales.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Valneva

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Valneva's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Valneva's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -69.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valneva's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valneva's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Valneva's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VALN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for VALN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.