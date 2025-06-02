12 Analysts Assess Tenet Healthcare: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Tenet Healthcare, revealing an average target of $180.5, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $137.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $167.40, the current average has increased by 7.83%.

A clear picture of Tenet Healthcare's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $215.00 $171.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $195.00 $150.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $165.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $175.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $154.00 $134.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $171.00 $161.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $189.00 $183.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $230.00 $217.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $137.00 $153.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Announces Buy $165.00 - Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $165.00 -

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Tenet Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Tenet Healthcare: A Closer Look

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates acute and specialty hospitals (47 as of December 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the US, primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Tenet Healthcare: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tenet Healthcare's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.77%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenet Healthcare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.4% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Tenet Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.15.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

