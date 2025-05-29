12 Analysts Assess Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $76.58, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.13% from the previous average price target of $70.82.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $94.00 $78.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $72.00 $66.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $63.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $92.00 $81.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $66.00 $66.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $91.00 $80.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $66.00 $64.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $72.00 $72.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Announces Buy $78.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $70.00 $69.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Better

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company is focused on its melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonists, including its lead asset, IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), as a precision medicine designed to treat hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare MC4R pathway diseases. Geographically the company generates its revenue from the United States and internationally with the majority being generated from the United States.

Financial Insights: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.94% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -155.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -249.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

