12 Analysts Assess ONEOK: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ONEOK and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $95.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $111.00 and a low estimate of $83.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.06% from the previous average price target of $87.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ONEOK. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Announces Buy $105.00 - Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $89.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $94.00 $82.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $111.00 $103.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $85.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $102.00 $88.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $91.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $89.00 $84.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $91.00 $85.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $83.00 $81.00 Sunil Sibal Seaport Global Raises Buy $89.00 $88.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Neutral $85.00 $81.00

Delving into ONEOK's Background

Oneok provides natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation as well as natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It owns extensive assets in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

Breaking Down ONEOK's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: ONEOK displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.94%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

