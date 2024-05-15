12 Analysts Assess Mid-America Apartment: What You Need To Know

Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $141.0, with a high estimate of $154.00 and a low estimate of $126.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $138.50, the current average has increased by 1.81%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Mid-America Apartment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $138.50 $129.50 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $144.00 $139.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Sell $131.00 $126.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $154.00 $135.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $135.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $148.00 $152.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $140.00 - Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Neutral $145.00 $147.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $152.00 $158.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $126.00 $132.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $129.50 $128.00 Chandni Luthra Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $149.00 -

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mid-America Apartment's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Mid-America Apartment's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mid-America Apartment analyst ratings.

Get to Know Mid-America Apartment Better

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in southeastern and southwestern United States. Company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities. Key revenue comes from the Same Store.

Key Indicators: Mid-America Apartment's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Mid-America Apartment's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mid-America Apartment's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

