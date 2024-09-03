12 Analysts Assess JPMorgan Chase: What You Need To Know

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 7 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for JPMorgan Chase, presenting an average target of $221.75, a high estimate of $239.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. Observing a 3.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $215.09.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive JPMorgan Chase. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Connor Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $235.00 - Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $226.00 $221.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $211.00 $210.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $215.00 $205.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $225.00 $220.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $230.00 $220.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $217.00 $212.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $221.00 $215.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $221.00 $214.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $211.00 $209.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $239.00 $230.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JPMorgan Chase. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of JPMorgan Chase compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of JPMorgan Chase's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of JPMorgan Chase's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Key Indicators: JPMorgan Chase's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, JPMorgan Chase showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.74% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JPMorgan Chase's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 35.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): JPMorgan Chase's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): JPMorgan Chase's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, JPMorgan Chase adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

