12 Analysts Assess Alibaba Gr Hldgs: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $109.83, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a 7.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $102.17.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alibaba Gr Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $113.00 $92.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $110.00 $88.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $107.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Raises Buy $124.00 $106.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Gary Yu Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $90.00 $90.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $130.00 $135.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $118.00 $118.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Alex Yao JP Morgan Raises Overweight $108.00 $100.00 Robin Zhu Bernstein Raises Market Perform $85.00 $80.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $88.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Alibaba Gr Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alibaba Gr Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.88% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Alibaba Gr Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

