12 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Dollar General Now

With more than 19,000 physical locations located across 47 states, Dollar General is the go-to place to shop for many American consumers. Not only can you find a store nearly anywhere in the country, but you can also save money by shopping for your holiday needs at this discount retailer.

Whether you’re looking for lights, décor, ornaments, simple dishware or fun stocking stuffers this Christmas, you’re sure to find something you like and that fits your aesthetic at Dollar General.

That being said, here are the top affordable Christmas items at Dollar General right now.

Christmas Nutcrackers

Dollar General’s Christmas Mini Nutcrackers are a popular centerpiece on the mantel or dining room table. They’re durable, lightweight and easy to maintain. They also come in three simple designs, so there’s something for everyone.

Christmas Candles

To add more ambiance to your home, consider purchasing some scented candles from Dollar General. Not only are these affordable, but there are quite a few holiday-themed scents at this time of year — including candied cinnamon. These small candles make use of essential oils and have a fragrance that lasts. They’re also designed to prevent wax from spilling over.

Garden Stakes and String Lights

If you’re in the market for outdoor holiday decorations, Dollar General provides a wide range of options. These include simple holiday light strings that can brighten up a pathway or front porch, as well as the Holiday-Style Christmas Solar Snowman Stake, which is perfect for the garden or front yard. What’s great about the solar-powered options is that there’s no need to worry about wires or cords.

Christmas Lights

Dollar General has a large selection of Christmas lights, great for indoor and outdoor use. These lights come in different colors and styles. They also look great on the walls, banisters and the Christmas tree.

One popular option is the Icicle Christmas Lights, which comes in a string around 15 feet long and includes 120 lights. While it’s on the more expensive side, it’s sure to brighten up your home.

Holiday Plates and Napkins

When it comes to preparing meals this Christmas, either for a small family get-together or a larger party you’re hosting, you’re going to need plates and napkins. And if you don’t want to worry about your guests breaking your more expensive dishes, you might want to stock up at Dollar General.

With many different decorative options available, like the seven-inch Christmas Holiday Scene Party Plate, you can prepare for any festive gathering.

Cups and Mugs

Dollar General also sells a wide variety of inexpensive, holiday-themed cups and mugs. These can pair well with your other dishes, as well as completing your table settings.

The Christmas Holiday Printed Ceramic Mug, for instance, has a cute snowman on it, which is perfect for this time of year. It’s also sturdy, but even if it does break, you won’t be losing out on much money.

Many of Dollar General’s mugs are priced between $1.00 and $5.00. So, if you’re looking for a fun, inexpensive gift this holiday season, consider picking up a couple.

DIY Ornaments

If you’re looking for a fun, inexpensive activity to do with the family or friends this holiday season, then pick up some DIY ornaments or figurines from Dollar General. Not only can you paint and design these items as desired, but they also make for cute gifts.

More Christmas Ornaments

Alternatively, Dollar General sells an assortment of Christmas ornaments for you to hang on your tree this year. You can pick up individual ornaments or packs of them. These come in different sizes, patterns, colors and styles.

Christmas Houses

Dollar General has several different Christmas houses, such as the Christmas Natural Wooden Light-up House Décor Piece, at an affordable price. This particular item consists of quality wood and is sturdy enough to last for years to come. It also comes with a small light-up feature that makes it glow at night. It’s a simple, yet aesthetically pleasing addition to any home.

Artificial Garlands

Whether you want to decorate your tree, stairway or porch rail, Dollar General’s got you covered with artificial Christmas garlands. Garlands come in various lengths, with some reaching up to six feet. They’re also festive and easy to hang.

Whitman’s Sampler

The Whitman’s Sampler Holiday Milk and Dark Chocolates Gift Box is a great gift idea for anyone who loves sweets. It’s also a welcome addition to any holiday gathering. It includes 16 candies in eight different flavors.

Decorative Christmas Tin

Looking for a creative way to present gifts to a friend or family member this year? Consider picking up a Christmas Round Decorative Tin from Dollar General.

Made with high-grade material, this container boasts a beautiful, glossy design. It comes in several patterns, each with a different Christmas theme.

It’s also great for storing cookies and other holiday-themed treats.

All in all, Dollar General is a great place to shop this Christmas if you’re looking for variety, quality and affordability. Keep in mind that prices might vary based on your specific location. Some items are also only available in stores, but if you’re doing some last-minute shopping or want to stock up for future Christmases, Dollar General is a great place to check out.

