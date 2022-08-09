11%of this Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Sotera Health Company's (NASDAQ:SHC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Sotera Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President of Sterigenics, Michael Rutz, for US$1.7m worth of shares, at about US$25.03 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$19.51). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Michael Rutz was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:SHC Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

Does Sotera Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Sotera Health insiders own 6.2% of the company, currently worth about US$345m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Sotera Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sotera Health shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Sotera Health insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Sotera Health (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

