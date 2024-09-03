News & Insights

ABR

11.8% of REM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

September 03, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 4.04% of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $26,128,415 worth of ABR, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $13.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/18/2024 William C. Green Director 10,209 $12.93 $132,026
06/11/2024 David Erwin Friedman CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod 5,275 $13.37 $70,526

