11.8% of REM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 4.04% of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $26,128,415 worth of ABR, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:
ABR — last trade: $13.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/18/2024
|William C. Green
|Director
|10,209
|$12.93
|$132,026
|06/11/2024
|David Erwin Friedman
|CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod
|5,275
|$13.37
|$70,526
