11.8% of DIA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), which makes up 4.43% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,612,187,248 worth of CRM, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRM:

CRM — last trade: $290.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/03/2024 G. Mason Morfit Director 428,000 $233.17 $99,796,760 06/21/2024 Oscar Munoz Director 2,051 $243.69 $499,806

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), the #23 largest holding among components of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $534,247,848 worth of DIS, which represents approximately 1.47% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DIS is detailed in the table below:

DIS — last trade: $95.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2024 James P. Gorman Director 20,000 $106.03 $2,120,628 08/08/2024 Calvin McDonald Director 11,756 $85.06 $999,994

