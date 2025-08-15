11.6% of VIOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,215,120 worth of OI, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OI:

OI — last trade: $13.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2025 John Haudrich SVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,289 $13.05 $29,879 08/05/2025 Darrow A. Abrahams SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary 3,828 $13.05 $49,952 08/05/2025 Gordon Hardie President & CEO 8,000 $13.10 $104,805

And Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO), the #109 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,641,319 worth of GO, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GO is detailed in the table below:

GO — last trade: $17.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2025 Christopher M. Miller Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $11.68 $116,800 02/28/2025 Erik D. Ragatz Director 165,000 $12.25 $2,021,250 03/03/2025 Kenneth W. Alterman Director 25,000 $11.88 $297,000 03/04/2025 John E. Bachman Director 14,000 $11.36 $159,040 03/04/2025 Carey F. Jaros Director 5,000 $11.40 $57,000 05/09/2025 Erik D. Ragatz Director 19,000 $14.46 $274,740

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks

 Institutional Holders of DOUG

 SAH Price Target



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.