11.6% of VIOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,215,120 worth of OI, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OI:
OI — last trade: $13.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2025
|John Haudrich
|SVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,289
|$13.05
|$29,879
|08/05/2025
|Darrow A. Abrahams
|SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary
|3,828
|$13.05
|$49,952
|08/05/2025
|Gordon Hardie
|President & CEO
|8,000
|$13.10
|$104,805
And Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO), the #109 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,641,319 worth of GO, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GO is detailed in the table below:
GO — last trade: $17.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2025
|Christopher M. Miller
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$11.68
|$116,800
|02/28/2025
|Erik D. Ragatz
|Director
|165,000
|$12.25
|$2,021,250
|03/03/2025
|Kenneth W. Alterman
|Director
|25,000
|$11.88
|$297,000
|03/04/2025
|John E. Bachman
|Director
|14,000
|$11.36
|$159,040
|03/04/2025
|Carey F. Jaros
|Director
|5,000
|$11.40
|$57,000
|05/09/2025
|Erik D. Ragatz
|Director
|19,000
|$14.46
|$274,740
