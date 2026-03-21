This $116 Million Buy Joins a 360% Stock Run and Seemingly Signals Conviction in a Key Drug Launch

Key Points

RTW Investments added 4,124,755 Cogent Biosciences shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $115.95 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end stake value increased by $219.88 million, reflecting both trading and price appreciation.

The post-transaction holding stood at 7,592,241 shares, valued at $269.68 million.

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RTW Investments disclosed a significant buy of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, adding 4,124,755 shares in a trade estimated at $115.95 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, RTW Investments, LP increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 4,124,755 shares during the quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter, was $115.95 million. The quarter-end position value rose by $219.88 million, a figure that includes both trading and market price changes.

What else to know

RTW Investments executed a buy, raising its Cogent Biosciences stake to 2.7% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:MDGL: $1.16 billion (11.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:INSM: $842.85 million (8.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:PTCT: $588.42 million (5.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:ARGX: $566.38 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:PTGX: $441.86 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Cogent Biosciences were priced at $33.38, up a staggering 360% over the past year, compared to a 15% gain for the S&P 500 in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $33.38 Market Capitalization $5.4 billion Net Income (TTM) ($328.94 million)

Company snapshot

Cogent Biosciences develops precision therapies targeting genetically defined diseases, with a lead candidate (CGT9486) focused on systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

The firm operates a biotechnology model centered on research, development, and licensing agreements, with revenue potential tied to successful clinical advancement and commercialization of proprietary therapies.

It targets healthcare providers, research institutions, and patients affected by rare genetic mutations, particularly those with KIT-driven cancers and related disorders.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of targeted therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company leverages a focused R&D pipeline and strategic licensing partnerships to advance novel treatments for underserved patient populations. Its competitive edge lies in precision medicine approaches aimed at mutations with significant unmet medical needs.

What this transaction means for investors

Based on size alone, this is what conviction looks like when a story shifts from promise to execution. The bet seems here is less about chasing a stock that has already surged 360% and more about leaning into a narrowing window where clinical success starts translating into commercial reality.



Cogent is no longer just another early-stage biotech burning cash. It ended the year with roughly $900 million on the balance sheet, enough runway into 2028, while advancing multiple regulatory filings tied to its lead drug, including an FDA-accepted application with a late-2026 decision timeline.



That matters in context. This portfolio is built around high-conviction biotech bets like Madrigal, Insmed, and Protagonist, where large allocations reflect a willingness to underwrite clinical risk for outsized outcomes. And against that backdrop, a 2.7% position still looks measured, not reckless. Now, the real question is whether upcoming approvals can validate years of R&D and justify the stock’s rapid climb.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Argenx Se. The Motley Fool recommends Protagonist Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.