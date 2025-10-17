11.5% of WBIY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), which makes up 0.28% of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $150,686 worth of NWBI, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI:
NWBI — last trade: $11.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2025
|Mark A. Paup
|Director
|3,500
|$11.59
|$40,560
|08/06/2025
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|10,000
|$11.66
|$116,560
