11.5% of WBIY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), which makes up 0.28% of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $150,686 worth of NWBI, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI:

NWBI — last trade: $11.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/01/2025 Mark A. Paup Director 3,500 $11.59 $40,560 08/06/2025 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $11.66 $116,560

