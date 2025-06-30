11.4% of BSVO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII), which makes up 0.37% of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,390,933 worth of GIII, making it the #84 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GIII:
GIII — last trade: $22.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/17/2025
|Jeffrey David Goldfarb
|Executive Vice President
|23,076
|$21.33
|$492,211
|06/24/2025
|Amigo Victor Herrero
|Director
|5,000
|$21.95
|$109,750
And QCR Holdings Inc (Symbol: QCRH), the #105 largest holding among components of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,733,516 worth of QCRH, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at QCRH is detailed in the table below:
QCRH — last trade: $67.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/29/2025
|Nicole A. Lee
|EVP, Chief HR Officer
|1,094
|$78.47
|$85,841
|04/28/2025
|Larry J. Helling
|CEO, QCRH & CRBT
|1,000
|$64.53
|$64,528
