11.4% of BSVO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII), which makes up 0.37% of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,390,933 worth of GIII, making it the #84 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GIII:

GIII — last trade: $22.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/17/2025 Jeffrey David Goldfarb Executive Vice President 23,076 $21.33 $492,211 06/24/2025 Amigo Victor Herrero Director 5,000 $21.95 $109,750

And QCR Holdings Inc (Symbol: QCRH), the #105 largest holding among components of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,733,516 worth of QCRH, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at QCRH is detailed in the table below:

QCRH — last trade: $67.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/29/2025 Nicole A. Lee EVP, Chief HR Officer 1,094 $78.47 $85,841 04/28/2025 Larry J. Helling CEO, QCRH & CRBT 1,000 $64.53 $64,528

