$112 Million Vote of Confidence: This 12.8% Portfolio Bet Signals Conviction in MercadoLibre

Key Points

Coronation Fund Managers bought 53,352 shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $112.06 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end value of the MercadoLibre position increased by $78.93 million, reflecting both new purchases and share price movement.

After the trade, Coronation held 141,785 shares of MercadoLibre valued at $285.59 million.

MercadoLibre now accounts for 12.81% of Coronation’s reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On January 29, Coronation Fund Managers disclosed a buy of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), adding 53,352 shares in an estimated $112.06 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 29, Coronation Fund Managers increased its stake in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 53,352 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $112.06 million based on the average closing price for the period. The position’s total value at quarter’s end was $285.59 million, up by $78.93 million from the previous filing and reflecting both new purchases and share price changes.

What else to know

Coronation Fund Managers increased its MercadoLibre position, bringing the stake to 12.81% of its $2.23 billion reportable AUM as of December 31.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MELI: $285.59 million (12.8% of AUM)

NYSE:SE: $285.19 million (12.8% of AUM)

NYSE:NU: $241.11 million (10.8% of AUM)

NYSE:CPNG: $140.04 million (6.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MMYT: $102.76 million (4.6% of AUM)

As of January 28, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $2,268.60, up 19.7% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 4.68 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of January 28) $2,268.60 Market capitalization $114.02 billion Revenue (TTM) $26.19 billion Net income (TTM) $2.08 billion

Company snapshot

MercadoLibre operates a leading e-commerce and digital payments platform serving businesses and consumers across Latin America.

The company generates revenue primarily through transaction fees on its marketplace, financial services, logistics, and value-added services for merchants and consumers.

It serves businesses, merchants, and individual consumers in Latin America, targeting both sellers and buyers seeking online commerce and digital financial solutions.

MercadoLibre is a leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, operating at a significant scale with a broad regional footprint. The company leverages its integrated ecosystem of online marketplaces, digital payments, credit, and logistics to drive growth and deepen user engagement. Its competitive advantage stems from a robust network effect and a diversified suite of technology-driven services tailored to the unique needs of the Latin American market.

What this transaction means for investors

What matters here is not the size of the purchase but the role this holding now plays inside the portfolio. At nearly 13% of reportable assets, this position sits alongside the fund’s highest-conviction ideas, signaling a willingness to concentrate capital where long-term compounding still appears intact. That stands out in a portfolio already heavy on emerging-market growth and platform businesses.



The latest quarter reinforces why. MercadoLibre continues to scale across commerce, payments, and credit at the same time, with its ecosystem driving higher engagement and monetization per user. Revenue growth remains strong (up 39% year over year in the third quarter), margins are expanding, and logistics investments are increasingly paying off through faster delivery and better unit economics. Importantly, the company’s fintech arm keeps deepening customer relationships, giving the platform multiple ways to grow without relying on pure retail volume.



This fund pairs MercadoLibre with names like Sea, Nubank, and Coupang, all bets on digitally native infrastructure in underpenetrated markets. Within that framework, adding here suggests confidence that MercadoLibre’s competitive moat remains intact despite its size.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MakeMyTrip, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.