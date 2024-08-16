11.1% of RWJ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), which makes up 0.37% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,635,362 worth of LEG, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LEG:

LEG — last trade: $12.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/02/2024 Ryan Michael Kleiboeker EVP-Chief Strategic Plan. Off. 10,000 $13.39 $133,900 05/23/2024 Mark A. Blinn Director 6,000 $10.74 $64,439 05/30/2024 Ryan Michael Kleiboeker EVP-Chief Strategic Plan. Off. 10,000 $10.95 $109,499 05/31/2024 Karl G. Glassman President and CEO 23,800 $11.48 $273,148 06/04/2024 Jennifer Joy Davis EVP - GENERAL COUNSEL 1,985 $12.50 $24,812 06/05/2024 Srikanth Padmanabhan Director 10,000 $12.06 $120,649 06/06/2024 Benjamin Michael Burns Executive Vice President - CFO 3,850 $12.20 $46,957

And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN), the #68 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,926,402 worth of JXN, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JXN is detailed in the table below:

JXN — last trade: $87.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2024 Derek G. Kirkland Director 3,500 $55.67 $194,845 06/06/2024 Don W. Cummings EVP and CFO 2,826 $72.60 $205,160

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 DCI Price Target

 IBMJ shares outstanding history

 Institutional Holders of ORCC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.