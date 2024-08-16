11.1% of RWJ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), which makes up 0.37% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,635,362 worth of LEG, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LEG:
LEG — last trade: $12.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2024
|Ryan Michael Kleiboeker
|EVP-Chief Strategic Plan. Off.
|10,000
|$13.39
|$133,900
|05/23/2024
|Mark A. Blinn
|Director
|6,000
|$10.74
|$64,439
|05/30/2024
|Ryan Michael Kleiboeker
|EVP-Chief Strategic Plan. Off.
|10,000
|$10.95
|$109,499
|05/31/2024
|Karl G. Glassman
|President and CEO
|23,800
|$11.48
|$273,148
|06/04/2024
|Jennifer Joy Davis
|EVP - GENERAL COUNSEL
|1,985
|$12.50
|$24,812
|06/05/2024
|Srikanth Padmanabhan
|Director
|10,000
|$12.06
|$120,649
|06/06/2024
|Benjamin Michael Burns
|Executive Vice President - CFO
|3,850
|$12.20
|$46,957
And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN), the #68 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,926,402 worth of JXN, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JXN is detailed in the table below:
JXN — last trade: $87.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2024
|Derek G. Kirkland
|Director
|3,500
|$55.67
|$194,845
|06/06/2024
|Don W. Cummings
|EVP and CFO
|2,826
|$72.60
|$205,160
