111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 43% Share Price Gain

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 60% in the last quarter. Looking on the brighter side, the stock is actually up over twelve months. However, its return of 43% does fall short of the market return of, 48%.

111 wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, 111's revenue grew by 107%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. To be blunt the 43% is underwhelming given the strong revenue growth. It could be that the market is missing what growth investor Matt Joass calls 'the hidden power of inflection points'. It's possible that the market is worried about the losses, or simply that the growth was already priced in. Or, this could be worth adding to your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:YI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 18th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling 111 stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that 111 are up 43% over the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 48%. Unfortunately the share price is down 60% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, and its quite possible it will keep moving in the right direction, especially if the business continues to deliver good financial results. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for 111 (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

We will like 111 better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.