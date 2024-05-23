News & Insights

Stocks

111, Inc. Hits Milestone with First Profitable Quarter

May 23, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

111 (YI) has released an update.

111, Inc. has achieved its first operational profitability in Q1 2024, with operating expenses dropping to 5.8% of revenues and a shift from a loss to an income of RMB3.7 million. Despite a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous year’s pandemic peak, the company’s focus on operational efficiency and digital empowerment in the healthcare sector has led to a more than threefold increase in non-GAAP income from operations. These financial milestones reflect 111’s commitment to reshaping the healthcare value chain and enhancing its market position through strategic partnerships and technological advancements.

For further insights into YI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.