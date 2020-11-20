111 Inc (YI) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

111 Inc (NASDAQ: YI)

Q3 2020 Earnings Call

, 7:30 p.m. ET

Monica Mu -- Investor Relations Director

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for 111 Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call.

On the call today from 111 are Dr. Gang Yu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman; Mr. Junling Liu, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Luke Chen, CFO of our major subsidiary; Mr. Harvey Wang, Co-COO; Mr. Barry Zhu, Co-COO; Ms. Monica Mu, Investor Relations Director; and Mr. Alex Liu, Finance Director.

Please note that all numbers are in RMB and all comparisons refer to year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise stated.

With that I will turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Junling Liu.

Junling Liu -- Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning and good evening everyone. Thank you for joining our 2020 third quarter earnings call.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make headlines globally, I'd like to start on this topic to provide some context to this call. As much of the world see the resurgence of coronavirus cases and the continued economic downturn as a result, China has been one of the few bright spots with the pandemic successfully under control and the economy is starting to pick up.

In addition to being something to be celebrated in its own right, the economic recovery in China has also created a positive environment for our operations. However, as a company and a country, we continue to stay vigilant for any new wave of infections. I want to thank the staff of 111 for their diligent dedication to meeting the needs of our customers and consumers and all healthcare workers and the scientists for their unwavering determination in this long fight against the pandemic.

And before diving into the numbers, a couple of corporate news I'd like to update you on.

Firstly, Mr. Luke Chen, until recently CFO of 111 has been appointed CFO of Yao Fang Information Technology in Shanghai, the 111's subsidiary preparing for listing on Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR board. We thank Luke for his work, setting a strong financial foundation for 111 and believe that in his new position, he will guide Yao Fang to a strong growth trajectory and successful IPO. In the meantime, in addition to my role as CEO, I will step in as acting CFO alongside Luke during the transition until a new CFO is appointed.

Secondly, on September 24, 111 hosted our third annual China Online Healthcare Summit and Partnership Conference, which attracted around 600 guests globally, including executives from leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, medical experts, government leaders and investment institutions. This conference paved participants the opportunity to discuss the various challenges facing the healthcare industry in China as well as the innovations been developed to tackle these challenges. 111 was able to take this opportunity to showcase our omni-channel platform that is transforming the healthcare industry by digitally connecting patients with medicine and our healthcare services.

During the conference, we also announced several strategic partnership agreements, including the pharmaceutical companies, Bayer Healthcare, Novartis China, Xiangxue Pharmaceutical and Huluwa Pharmaceutical, as well as with insurance company Shanghai Uniondrug. These partnerships will leverage each company's expertise to advance innovation through partnerships. These partnerships will leverage each company's expertise to advance innovation and through 111's omni-channel platform, consumers will be able to conveniently access high quality healthcare products at a time and in a manner that fits into their busy schedules. I will provide more detail shortly.

Moving on to our Q3 earnings results. The agenda today will cover an overview of the Company's business and operational performance, which you can find in Section 1 of the deck. We will then review the Company's financial performance in Section 2. We will end with guidance for Q4 before opening the call for Q&As.

Let's begin. We're pleased to report that we have delivered another quarter of stellar growth. As you can see from Slide 4, this is the eighth consecutive quarter of revenue growth since our IPO, where we have been consistently delivering near or above three-digit -- triple-digit growth.

Non-GAAP net loss as a percentage of net revenue continued to narrow from approximately 10% in Q3 2019 to 4% this quarter, showing momentum toward profitability. Net revenue increased 113% to reach RMB2.36 billion, while gross profit rose 90% to RMB90 million. We believe the robust performance is a strong validation of the successful execution of our multifaceted growth strategy to accomplish our mission.

We have made solid progress enhancing our digital capabilities, our cloud-based solutions in the areas of patient management, doctor-patient interaction, education for doctors, patients and pharmacists and other related services received excellent response from our customers. Our smart supply chain management is making our operation more and more efficient.

The omni-channel drug commercialization platform is laying solid foundation for our future growth in one of China's fastest growing industries. Over the last few quarters, we made a significant progress in strengthening the infrastructure of our digital healthcare platform that brings together key stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, retail pharmacies, online platform partners, doctors, insurance companies and the pharmaceutical companies to the benefit of all.

For our retail pharmacy customers, part of our 300,000 strong network and the largest in China, our smart sourcing system, machine-learning and cloud-based solutions translate into effective sourcing, better inventory management, optimal product assortment, and a broader market reach, resulting in greater cost efficiency, higher earnings potential and an enhanced ability to serve our end consumers.

For doctors, our smart technology puts the power of the latest medical innovations in their hands to achieve better health outcomes for their patients. For patients, our holistic disease management platform gives them access to the best doctors across the country, follow-up consultations, disease education materials, medication guides and the benefits of obtaining medications at home through our e-prescription service.

The other important part of the infrastructure is the virtual pharmacy network that we have been working hard to build over the last three years. This segment of the business is showing particularly strong growth. The retail pharmacy sector continues to be highly fragmented and dominated by family run storefronts. We see a vast opportunity to enable these business owners with better supply chain and technology solutions.

We have aggressively grown this network over the last three years, which surpassed the 300,000 retail pharmacies as of the reporting date, representing a 43% increase from the third quarter of 2019 and over half of all retail pharmacies in China. Having achieved our goal of building the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, we will not be providing the number of retail pharmacies in our future earnings reports.

Another validation of our strategy is to increase further strategic partnerships, based on the value we've demonstrated. For pharmaceutical companies, 111's smart supply chain management and cloud-enabled digital tools together with the marketing and patient support services we provide, help them gain access to a wider customer base and at a lower cost.

In return, not only do we earn fees for our services, but also gain something much more valuable. Our pharmaceutical company customers are choosing us as their commercialization partner to gain more reach and a better efficiency. For our network of retail pharmacy and other healthcare business customers, this means that they gain the broader portfolio of both innovative and the generic and pharmaceutical products at better pricing, which in turn translate into a higher demand for their products, more sticky in consumers, enhance the ARPU and improved margin.

For 111, it goes without saying that when our customers do well, we do well. As performance for the retail pharmacies in our network improves, we at 111 see the corresponding increase in product sales, revenues, fees and the customer loyalty. Earlier I provided a preview of good news around strategic partnerships. In this quarter we made excellent progress in expanding the number of strategic partners to over 300, up 100% over the same period last year.

Beyond pharmaceutical company, we have developed partnerships with insurance companies, enabling us to further enhance the digital healthcare value chain. In the quarter, we've added another insurance partner, Shanghai Uniondrug. This partnership will give us the power to offer to consumers better access to healthcare and pharmaceutical products at lower prices. In addition, consumers will also gain tools and our supporting services that are personalized to their needs and that emphasize preventative rather than curative care.

All these partnerships taken together, allow us to leverage our omni-channel digital platform to better integrate all key stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem, drug manufacturers, retailers, insurance companies and end consumers. The end result is an ecosystem where stakeholders depend on and benefit from each other, creating a virtuous circle of high med services, sticky customers and a greater profitability for all, including us at 111. And the winner of all this are the end consumers who benefit from enhanced care at lower costs and ultimately better health.

Now let's spend a few minutes on our business performance. Our business spun-out [Phonetic] by our latest the results. For our B2B segment, the greatest area of strength was the increase of almost 300% in number of orders as well as the revenues from our base of existing customers versus incremental sales from new customers who recently joined the network in the third quarter. Revenue this quarter grew by 134% to RMB2.2 billion and gross profit grew by 344% to RMB58 million. Revenue from existing customers were up 38.9% quarter-over-quarter and newly added customers contributed 12.5% of the growth quarter-over-quarter.

For our B2C segment, this quarter saw a slight decline, revenue and gross profit, down by 5.2% and a 6.3% year-over-year to RMB161 million and a RMB32 million, respectively. The decrease here is driven primarily by our decision to focus our efforts on initiatives that will deliver the most value to the Company and our shareholders. And these efforts already yielding only encouraging results. We're confident that we will soon be back on the growth track again before -- because we are in a unique position to deliver superior healthcare to our end consumers at competitive prices

One example is our patient management platform, which provides consumers access to the best doctors around the country for outpatient care, regardless of where they live. Combined with our retail pharmacy network, patients can have their prescriptions filled and delivered to them conveniently and efficiently, along with tens of thousands of other health and wellness products available on 111's platform.

Against the backdrop of favorable government policies toward digitization, we believe we're in an enviable position to take advantage of the immense healthcare needs of the country. As we strengthen our infrastructure to help pharmaceutical companies market their products, we're enhancing our smart supply chain and its efficiency, improving our doctor-patient digital platform and providing better care and tools for patients to achieve more favorable health outcomes.

Looking toward to the last quarter of the year, we will stay focused on narrowing net loss and furthering what we've done well, increasing sales from our existing base of customers, while gaining new ones, enhancing stickiness and expanding and deepening strategic partnerships. With the recovery of the Chinese economy, we believe that the strategy and execution that have enabled us to build a leading digital healthcare platform in this country will also allow us to take advantage of the immense opportunities presented by the Chinese market.

We have proven the power of our ecosystem and we will work tirelessly in the next quarter and beyond to increase its value and to drive growth, continuing the ascend to delivering sustainable and a long-term profitability to our shareholders.

With that I will hand the call to Luke to walk through our financial results. Thanks, Luke.

Luke Chen -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Junling. Moving to the financial section on Slide 12, you can see the details of the third quarter 2020 results from Slide 13 to 15 of our presentation. I would like to highlight a few key business and the financial metrics and our focus on year-over-year comparisons, all numbers are in RMB unless otherwise stated.

Our total net revenue for the quarter grew 113% to RMB2.36 billion which exceeded top end of our guidance range. Our B2B segment revenue grew 134% to RMB2.2 billion. Revenue contribution from E-Channel, which previously disclosed as a separate segment was now incorporated into B2B segment this quarter. The strong growth in B2B segment was attributed to strong growth from our existing customers as well as the newly added customers in our network.

Our B2C segment, revenue was down 5.2% to RMB161 million, mainly due to a restructure of our B2C business as we reduced our investment in third-party platform. Our B2B gross margin was 2.6%, up from 1.4%, while B2C gross margin remained stable around 20%. The improvement in gross margin of our B2B business reflected our ability to continue to improve the margins by maintaining triple-digit top line growth. Overall, our gross profit amount grew by 90% to RMB90 million, and the combined gross margin was 3.8%, compared to 4.3% a year ago, which mainly due to the dilution effect from the rapid expansion of our B2B business with a lower margin.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were up 28.2% to RMB212 million. As a percentage of net revenue, total operating expenses for the quarter was down to 9% from 14.9% as we continued to improve our operating leverage and optimize our operating efficiency. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenue for the quarter was 2.5%, down from 2.8% in the same quarter last year.

Sales and the marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue for the quarter was 4.4%, down from 7.9% in the same quarter of last year. G&A expenses decreased 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year and as a percentage of net revenue for the quarter was 1.2% and down from 2.9% in the same quarter last year.

Technology expenses amount increased 49.4% this quarter as compared to same quarter last year, which accounted for 0.9% of net revenue, down from 1.3% in the same quarter last year. As a result non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the quarter, narrowed to RMB94 million as compared to RMB110 million in the same quarter last year, which accounted for 4% of net revenue, down from 9.9%.

[Indecipherable] guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Slide 17. The Company expect total net revenue to be between RMB2.44 billion and RMB2.56 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 81% to 90%. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflect the Company's current and preliminary estimates of the market and operating conditions, as well as customer demand, which are subject to change. Please refer to Slide 19 to 21 of the appendix section for our selected financial statements.

A quick note on our cash position. As of September 30th, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB1.2 billion compared to RMB697 million as of December 31st, 2019. And we achieved positive cash flow from operating activities which amounted to RMB25 million for the quarter. And also we achieved positive cash flows from operating activities for the period year-to-date.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you. Operator, we are now ready to begin the Q&A session.

Questions and Answers:

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] We have the first question from the line of Sherry Yin. Please ask your question.

Sherry Yin -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. This is Sherry from JPMorgan. Congratulations on strong third quarter results. I have three questions today.

My first question is about the business strategy updates. We saw many encouraging partnerships that 111 has established over past few months. Could you give us a business strategy revisit, if any major change.

And my second question is specifically for Dr. Yu. We know that Dr. Yu was key management in Amazon's worldwide supply chain operation. As the market is the recently turning a lot of attention to Amazon's big move marching into online pharmacy industry. Could you help us on this and the major difference between China and U.S. online pharmacy market.

And my last question is about the last week's NNPA announcement of the online drug regulation change. Could you share more color about these regulatory updates implication to 111's business operation and competition landscape. That's all my question. Thank you.

Junling Liu -- Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Sherry. I'll take on the first question and then let up to Yu to continue.

About the future strategy, first of all -- so this year I believe we will deliver well over $8 billion in revenue and we will be very close to profitability. However, we still want to run this business as a start-up, we have laid out our mission, which is to digitally connect medicine with patients and healthcare services. So accomplishing that mission, I'd like to use three keywords.

The first keyword I want to use is digitization. I think everybody would agree that this industry is relatively backward in China, when it comes to digitization. We had 111 investing very heavily on doctor-patient interaction platform, so we can move doctors and patients to the digital world. We're also digitally tracking the whole value chain from the point when the drug leaves the factory, all the way to the patients. It's also amazing to realize how much enthusiasm on digital marketing, including patient education, doctor education, pharmacist education, etc. And I could not have imagined that the live cast from two of our internal stuff on our app can generate over RMB10 million in sales within two hours.

And the next keyword I want to use is infrastructure. Essentially, we are laying the infrastructure for the next generation of healthcare delivery in China. We were able to reach consumers directly through our [Indecipherable] through our 300,000 plus pharmacy network and then through doctors. One can understand this as the B2C, the B2B2C and the B2D2C using our supply chain, our cloud-based solutions, our big data, all part of this infrastructure.

And the third keyword I'd like to use is commercialization. Our view of the future is that the pharmaceutical and the bio-tech companies are going to face pretty tough competition with the BVP implementation majority of the pharmaceutical companies are going to focus on innovative drugs. As we all know recently in the Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchanges, there were many new biotech companies that got listed.

And I think will take no long [Phonetic] all -- well, not all, maybe most of those newly listed companies are going to face challenges in commercialization unless their drugs get approved. So this is an area where we have been investing pretty heavily. Our omni-channel commercialization platform will be a great -- will be in a great position to help them. So let me recap the three keywords, digitization, infrastructure and the commercialization. So this is really the strategy we're implementing and those are the areas we're investing.

So, I'll pass on the next questions to Dr. Yu.

Gang Yu -- Co-Founder and Executive Chairman

Thanks, Sherry for asking the question. So let me answer your second one that you mentioned about Amazon's recent launch of their online drug store sales. I think that Amazon started in early 2003 and 2004, when I was serving, I think in fact for Amazon, the product company called Drugstore.com. But for this many years that category has not been developing as fast as other categories.

I think in China, it's more aggressive in terms of acceptance online, doctor consultation online, drug purchase, I think due to several reasons. One is that the vast penetration of mobile devices and more online e-commerce customers, I think we are certainly in a great market and also the policy by the Chinese government is more -- also wide open. Just as you know that recent policy allowing online prescription drug sales and allowing online consultation, doctor consultation being covered by medical insurance and more encouragement of online healthcare. I think this all really facilitated the growth of China's online health industry.

And the second question, you mentioned about the last week's new...

Junling Liu -- Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Third question.

Gang Yu -- Co-Founder and Executive Chairman

The third question, right. It is mainly retention of feedback. And in fact, we participated in the whole discussion with the Chinese government and we gave them our feedback. I feel this is a really a very positive to the whole industry and also very positive to us. The whole tune of the policies that it will be more open to online healthcare and certainly by -- will have more rigorous, more scientific monitoring, management and the control of the quality. So certainly these policies will allow the companies that are more compliant, that are more transparent and have a higher efficiency to service. I think it is a great -- I think we are certainly in a great industry to be in and this is -- so, definitely we feel that all these new policies, all those change, all very positive to us.

Sherry Yin -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Yes. That's very clear and helpful. Thank you.

Bingyu Chen -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Thanks for taking my questions and congratulations on these results. Actually I have several questions.

First of all, we have seen that the B2C segment is developing rapidly and once you see what's the reason behind and how will you keep the growth momentum.

And second is about the profit side because we see there is a gross margin increase in B2B segment and it increased fulfillment costs. And would please let us know how you managed to achieve that.

And the third question is about, maybe you please share more color on the increased number of orders. Thanks.

Harvey Wang -- Co-Chief Operating Officer

Okay. This is Harvey. I would take these three question regarding the B2B growth and B2B margin as well as the order volume increase. So, first of all for B2B growth, on one hand our B2B customer side is increasing which has exceeded 300,000 representing about 60% of our China total market. And on the other hand, the revenue of our existing customers is also increasing rapidly.

The growth is mainly coming from our strength and capability on digital marketing. For example, we offer a total solution to pharmaceutical companies to commercialize their drugs through 111 digital marketing tools. We also enable our B2B customers with cloud-based digital services such as cloud pharmacy services, cloud clinic, cloud inventory as well as cloud CRM.

And internally we also develop two tools, one call Hawkeye and the other called Turbo to use big data internet technology to build up a mechanism for our sales force, to acquire more customers, activate existing customers and improve BAU, improve revenue, especially in the lower-tier cities which contribute to a major part of our B2B business. These digital marketing technology and tools help us to improve our sales force efficiency.

Then on the margin side, I think there are three reason how can we keep good margin improving trend, meanwhile, we also keep three-digit growth rate.

First of all, and just now Junling just mentioned, we are more and more direct sourcing from pharmaceutical companies. Secondly, we launched our PIS that is Price Intelligence System to build a smart pricing mechanism to improve profit while without any negative impact to our sales growth and expansion. Third reason, we also bring in more higher margin SKU in the past quarter, which help pharmaceutical companies to promote the sales of these SKU through our digital marketing platform and meanwhile bringing in more margin. And I hope I've answered your question.

Well, I think the third question regarding the B2B order volume. Yes, it's a good capture on the big increase in our B2B order volume. I think firstly in the past quarter, we have increased our SKU selection through our new supply chain model and SKU selection has increased several times. We believe the selection is the most important element of customer experience.

And secondly through continuous innovation on our supply chain technology and supply chain network, we have managed to improve our operational efficiency and lower our fulfillment costs to 2.5% as Luke just highlighted. We have returned our saving on fulfillment cost to our customers by lower the free shipping threshold, and which improve our customer buying frequency and also improve our order volume and improve their ARPU, net revenue.

Okay. Is it clear or any other follow-up question?

Bingyu Chen -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Yes. It's very clear and thank you for your answer. And I have no other questions. Thanks.

Harvey Wang -- Co-Chief Operating Officer

Thank you.

Rachel Yang -- HSBC -- Analyst

Okay, thank you. Hi, first congratulations for such a strong third quarter result. This is Rachel from HSBC. I actually have four questions.

The first one is on your digital healthcare platform. So could you please share with us the recent progress and achievement for that platform. And what's the plan for next year? And because the online medication market is quite competitive nowadays with many internet giant jumping into that. So how do you think over technology or over facility behind could differentiate us from those internet giants? This is the first question on the digital platform.

The second one is on your clouding service. So, what is that? And do you charge the stand-alone pharmacies for the clouding service you are providing them. This is number two.

The third question is your logistic systems. We read from the PPT that you have a logistic system that's covering all the province and you have the capability to reach or -- you have the capability for a 24-hour delivery in over 300 cities. So how that capability is compared to other online medication players.

Last one is on your financial front. So we know that we are already at some cash flow positive and I guess next year we would eagerly reaching the total top line of RMB10 billion. So how far do you think we are from financially break-even.

So these are the four questions.

Junling Liu -- Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. I'll take the first question then. If I understood you correctly, it's about our digital solutions, right? So really at the heart of our digital platform is the doctor-patient interaction platform. And in addition to that we also digitally track the drug flow from factory to patients. In the past, a lot of those transactions actually happening in offline.

And the other capability we have built out over the last few years is really digital marketing, which we have seen an tremendous progress. And of course our smart sourcing greatly helping those pharmacies when they place orders. In the past, they use a sheet of paper and they figure out what SKUs they need to replenish, and then they will spend half a day to call different suppliers. With our digital tool, which is called the digital -- our smart sourcing, they can complete their procurement within, let's say, five minutes instead of half a day.

And of course, and I think one thing we've done the best in the industry is really the Patient Care Program. I'll just give you some examples, right. So with the Patient Care Program, we have a D plus one, D plus seven, T minus seven and T minus 10. Let me just quickly go through that. For instance, what is DB, so let's say diagnosis. On the first day when the patient got diagnosed and I'm assuming this is a chronical patient, obviously a drug is prescribed and delivered, and of course our platform will be able to use different algorithm based on different DB types

And on day one, after the diagnosis, we're going to send out a material related to the disease, the education material. And the D7, we're going to send out the importance of following on the compliance over the doctor's prescription and so on. And T means the time they should be refilling. So T minus, our system is going to automatically calculate. We're going to send out a note to the patient to remind he or her, him or her, it's about time to refill. And by T minus zero, on the actual day, if it is still not happening, obviously our pharmacists can follow up with the call and then try to find out what's going on.

And the other thing we are very proud of is really the digital marketing we are conducting for pharmaceutical companies, and especially when it comes to patient education, the doctors' education, the pharmacist education. And essentially we have built out a -- I don't know how to describe this in English, it's [Indecipherable]. It's a matrix of different high traffic media. For instance in China, the biggest traffic came from Doyin, from Toutiao, from WeChat and so on.

So we all -- we as a company set up accounts in all those big traffic sites and when we run a patient education program, we can actually reach much, much broader audience and compared to a single pharmaceutical company can do. We'll give you an example. We conducted a diabetic education, sponsored by Eli Lilly and during the live session, we had more than 5 million users participate and then we actually recorded in that session, overall over 10 million people actually viewed that session. That is a clear advantage over the traditional ways with the digital solution we have and obviously we're going to really exploit that capability we have.

I don't know who should follow-up the next question.

Gang Yu -- Co-Founder and Executive Chairman

Let me answer. Let me take the question on cloud services. So we basically provide cloud service systems, all persistent on ecosystem, including doctors, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies etc. So let me just use pharmacies as an example. So we'll provide throughout pharmacy. We will move their pharmacy online. So really increase the coverage of their -- the coverage. Also provide online clinic, so transform a pharmacy into clinical pharmacies. So we've got innovations that will transfer pharmacies kind of got into our hold, and reach our doctors or pharmacies to combination and we get a piece of prescription in order to find a drug from that drug store.

We also provide online inventory, so that -- product inventory so that with the large selection cycle. We also provide cloud CRM, to help the pharmacy to measure customers. With this way, we gain more thickening loyalty of the customers. Also I have answered the question on the coverage. We mentioned that we cover 300 cities with that. In fact, we cover more than 80% of customers with [indecipherable]. So you mentioned that you asked other services. We feel that the thing we can hold with the customer experience. So our customer satisfaction right now is 99%, and we feel that we are proud of that is going to provide that, customer satisfaction.

So that certainly includes the on-time delivery, selection, price and other customer services. We see that as the three metrics that we focus about.

Luke Chen -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, this is Luke. Let me answer the question about the financial performance as well cash position and our break-even point. We are very excited about our achievements in third quarter, especially on the cash position. And as of September 30, 2020, we have total cash at hand amounting to RMB1.2 billion, and we have achieved positive cash flow from operating activities for the quarter as well as for period year-to-date.

We believe that we will continue that trend and continue to generate positive cash flow from our operating activities in the future quarters. In terms of break-even point, we will not give any guidance at this stage, as we are still in the investment and expansion mode. We do not want to lose growth opportunity because of our end to investment. Having said that, we still believe that it was the strong top line growth, improve the margin profile, as well as operating efficiency, we will be able to further lower the net loss as a percentage of net revenue and which will lead to profitability in the foreseeable quarters. We hope that we will surprising ourselves as well as in that just anything that in the next year also.

Rachel, hope we answer your questions.

Rachel Yang -- HSBC -- Analyst

Thank you. Thank you, Gang Yu and Luke. Just a small follow-up on the delivery system. So can you share with us how you're capability is compared with other online medication players.

Gang Yu -- Co-Founder and Executive Chairman

I thought I answered the question. We feel that we are very efficient. We cover more than 80% of our customers with in-time flawless as we have a very efficient fulfillment costs, probably the lowest one, the lowest in the industry, and we are still optimizing our entire supply chain, and all we can focus is our customer experience.

Rachel Yang -- HSBC -- Analyst

Okay. Okay, thank you. Thank you for the clarification. I have no other questions. Thank you.

Xipeng Feng -- China International Capital Corporation Limited -- Analyst

Okay, thank you for the question. And congratulations on the corporate program. Well, actually I have -- I have -- just have one little question. And I have seen that many well known pharmaceutical companies have entered into collaborations. Any strategic partnerships with 111 this quarter? Also I think that such collaboration goes beyond drug procurement activities and extends to more aspects, including Big Data, digital marketing and even brand building. So my question is what are the advantages of 111 Inc.? And what you could offer when other pharmaceutical companies choose to make cooperation with the company. Thanks.

Junling Liu -- Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Let me take that question. That's a great question. So certainly we have enjoyed more and more strategic partnerships with global peers, top pharmaceutical companies. We feel that the main reason is on the volume. First is that we are -- US public company and we have high compliance and the transparency, and we have also very high efficient supply chain and broad coverage and deep penetration, and while the capability of going omni-channel drug commercialization and also enjoyed our scale and our customary breakup experience today in the industry. And also you know in the past years we have demonstrated our capability of innovation in the digital stability. I think these are the main reasons that our -- lot of pharmaceutical companies are, we are the preferred clients.

Xipeng Feng -- China International Capital Corporation Limited -- Analyst

Okay. And that's very helpful and congratulations again on the great progress for the company, thanks.

Junling Liu -- Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Horace Cheng -- IDEATE Investments -- Analyst

Hi, congratulations on the great results. This is Horace from IDEATE Investments. I have three questions for the team. The first question is the key difference between 111 and JD Health and Ali Health especially JD Health on the B2B side. That's the first question. Second question is, your non-GAAP net loss has continued to narrow. Is this trend sustainable? Can you shed some more light on gross margin going forward?

And also the last question is perhaps can share a little bit more progress on the listing on STAR Board. Thank you.

Junling Liu -- Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, I'll take the first question. The difference between 111 and JD Health and Ali Health. I think our positioning is very different than Ali Health and JD Health. First of all, if you look at the naming of the companies, it's quite interesting because JD is calling that business JD Health, and Ali is calling that business as Ali Health, and obviously our naming of the company is actually Yao Wang, right. So we are more focused on drugs, whereas they are more focused on the consumers health. So we are very -- in this traffic they can gather, but we will have to position ourselves to very -- rather differently from them, because our size can never compete against those big size on traffic.

So we focus much more on drug commercialization. And if you look at our biz model, our digital product and digital solutions are much more geared toward delivering value to pharmaceutical companies. And next point I want to make is, no one industry has the B2C, the B2B, B2C infrastructure that we have. You mentioned about JD's B2B. We haven't seen much. But as we understand, they are more focused on using the marketplace to deliver value to the pharmacies, but we actually run that as a first-party business that much better when it comes to customer experience and obviously the infrastructure we have to account is rather unique and this is our advantage and we want to exploit that to the fullest.

I'll pass on the gross margin question to Luke.

Luke Chen -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, we are confident that we will continue to narrow the loss to -- on profitability and we believe that's sustainable. So in the next coming quarters, we will continue to triple-digit grow our business in the tribute of scale because the scale does matters. With that, we will build direct partnership with pharma companies, but we would love to see we are not only making revenue from product sales, but also making revenue from the service and the -- on the TV business, you already see that we improve our margin profile from 1.4% to 2.6%, and we see the reason that actually that the gross margin for the business continue to improve, and we believe that could be up to 5% even to 8%.

So with the improving the product mix and a focus on those high-margin products. So we believe that there is rooms for us to continue to improve the gross margin profile, plus the continue to improve our operating leverage and ultimately efficiency. So we will, as I just shared with investors that we are very confident that we will continue to make investment on the opportunity. But with the scale building up, the margin profile improvement that we will see that net loss -- percentage of net revenue continue to narrow and we will see the breakeven point coming.

On the our listing plans of the subsidiary in China, we are making progress according to schedule and we will disclose it according to SEC rules. So I would encourage you to when the press release of that we will issue in the due course according to SEC rules. Hope we answered your questions.

Horace Cheng -- IDEATE Investments -- Analyst

Yes, thank you very much.

Chen Gu -- CNCB (Hong Kong) Investment Limited -- Analyst

Yes, can you explain why on the B2C side, there is slight decrease, both on revenue and on the margins. So is the margin correlate with -- is like the volume very important as you decrease it, your profit margin will decline. Thank you.

Junling Liu -- Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. As I explained that in my remarks, really to give a conscious decision first to invest in better infrastructure to deliver longer-term value for our business. We are pretty confident that we're going to be back on the growth track very soon. And it's a great question about the margin. Obviously it showed a decline in margins, but if you look at the percentage, it is still above 20% and that is within the -- well within the range if you compare it to the other B2B platforms and we are fairly OK with that margin percentage, but moving forward, we should expect improvements in both at the top line and also the gross margin. Thank you.

Chen Gu -- CNCB (Hong Kong) Investment Limited -- Analyst

Can you elaborate on your investing for growth in infrastructure. Is this due to more competition, especially from the giants JD or Ali, why you decided to invest for growth and what you did not have before.

Junling Liu -- Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I mean, I think obviously it's pretty clear out there. We are not going to compete against the big traffic players and we need to play in a different space. Right. So right now we invest in infrastructure -- infrastructure is like the patient buffer interaction platform. That is going to help us acquiring customers in a much more efficiently. And also we are building the virtual clinics for doctors and we are working with pharmaceutical companies on products where they traditionally could not launch in the offline manner where a new drug is approved and when they -- the pharmaceutical company want to introduce that to the hospitals, it's going to take them one year or more to getting into the hospital's procurement list and we are working with a number of pharmaceutical companies to actually use our digital platform for the drugs to be delivered to patients if the doctor issue a prescription even the drug is new.

And we're partnering with pharmaceutical companies, even with their sales reps, their medical reps as well. So those are the infrastructures that we will be using in the future. And we believe, this is going to generate much more sustainable business both top line and the bottom line, moving forward.

Chen Gu -- CNCB (Hong Kong) Investment Limited -- Analyst

Yeah. I probably be very ignorant but you know I'm just thinking if I were a pharmaceutical company and I want to do patient education and interact with patient, when I choose like JD or Ali where I know there is significant traffic and those companies our planning or doing the same thing, you're doing right now.

Luke Chen -- Chief Financial Officer

Let me take that question quickly. I think as you can see that more than 70% of our sales are prescription drug. So clearly, we are very dedicated to more professional and prescription products instead of health awareness products. So I think this is the another reason that pharmaceutical companies really like to what we've done, typically to lot of the new innovative models like we recently launched our press release, we launched a specialized hospitals of diabetes for skin disease etc. So those are great examples that we are looking at.

Chen Gu -- CNCB (Hong Kong) Investment Limited -- Analyst

Thank you.

John Hui -- Rays Capital -- Analyst

Yes, good evening. Thanks for taking the question. It's great that you reached like almost 60% of all pharmacies in China, but on the other hand, it looks like sales to each of the pharmacies and then like RMB8000. My question for you is how big you can -- you think you can go in terms of the sales to on average pharmacy.

Junling Liu -- Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. I will take your question. I think although you know we are covering 60%, I think we still have the market is still very big. We can see in every year, the market size of the pharmacy business, it's -- they are 100 times of our current volume. So we believe that in future, we still have a very big room for further grow our business and meanwhile, we also have a big opportunity to further improve our gross profit. I think just the stock, it's here -- and the ARPU of our -- ARPU means the average revenue per user, our customer -- remember if it's individual pharmacy or it's a pharmacy has both increased quarter-over-quarter significantly.

Luke Chen -- Chief Financial Officer

I think it is great news when we got started. As you can tell, our penetration is still fairly low when it comes to wallet share. And we can absolutely sustain a pretty high growth for much longer time. Thank you.

John Hui -- Rays Capital -- Analyst

Okay, thanks.

Junling Liu -- Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

I think we're already --

Monica Mu -- Investor Relations Director

Thank you, operator. In closing, on behalf of the entire 111 management team, we'd like to thank you for your interest and the participation into this call. If you require any further information, please email us and thank you for joining us today. This concludes the call.

