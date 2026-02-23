With 11,000 New AI Agents Online, Is Ethereum a Screaming Buy Right Now With $2,500?

Key Points

Artificial intelligence (AI) agents are launching by the thousands on Ethereum right now.

Those programs will need to hold, use, and earn revenue in Ethereum.

That could be a long-term tailwind for the coin, but it needs to be proven first.

As you doubtlessly know, artificial intelligence (AI) agents capable of taking strings of actions independent of human instruction are all the rage these days. As of Feb. 18, there were more than 11,000 such agents newly operating on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which now looks like it's going to be the most popular place in crypto for agents to work.

But does that really make the coin look like a screaming buy at $2,500, or is there a catch here?

Why are agents launching right now?

First, let's unpack exactly why AI agents are taking off on Ethereum right now. After all, they were a rarity on the network before the last few weeks.

In short, the chain's new set of standards for how agents should be identified, evaluated, and tracked, which as a group are called ERC-8004, went live at the end of January. The idea is that with these standards in place, agents can now be discovered and their work history evaluated across organizations without a single (potentially biased) platform acting as the referee. The implication is that the network is, at least for the moment, the most controlled and predictable place to do business that involves automated actors.

And when those agents perform the tasks they're hired to do, they need to pay transaction fees denominated in Ethereum, as well as hold some of the coin to pay for decentralized finance (DeFi) services and anything else they might need to finish the job.

What would make this more bullish?

Now, let's turn to the question of whether this influx of agent registration makes Ethereum worth buying right now with $2,500.

The deluge of new agents would make the investment thesis for the coin a lot stronger if there were evidence of repeated on-chain payments or other value-generating activities linked to agent work. So far, that evidence has not been forthcoming.

Weekly application revenue, which would be rising if agents were participating significantly in the chain's DeFi economy, is not showing any clear trend at the moment. The week ending Feb. 15 only saw Ethereum's app ecosystem bring in $16 million in app revenue, far beneath the typical weekly sums for 2024 and 2025, which were frequently in the ballpark of $30 million in app revenue per week. The same goes for the weekly number of active wallet addresses on the chain; there's not any major growth happening.

Furthermore, Ethereum as an asset only benefits from agent activity if some of the economic value they generate accrues to the base asset through fees. There doesn't seem to be enough activity yet for that to happen.

So, is Ethereum a screaming buy right now on the basis of AI agents launching in droves? Not just yet, no. But, if you see sustained paid usage, not just registrations, the odds will significantly improve that this is an early signal of a larger on-chain services economy forming on Ethereum, at which point it would become worth buying to capture the growth from this trend alone. So, keep an eye out.

