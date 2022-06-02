11.9% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), which makes up 0.24% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,718,832 worth of FIBK, making it the #78 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FIBK:
FIBK — last trade: $37.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/13/2021
|Kevin P. Riley
|President & CEO
|2,880
|$39.39
|$113,442
|02/02/2022
|Ross E. Leckie
|Director
|1,000
|$36.79
|$36,794
And Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), the #87 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,619,561 worth of SFNC, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC is detailed in the table below:
SFNC — last trade: $25.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/03/2022
|Robert A. Fehlman
|President & COO
|5,000
|$24.00
|$120,000
|05/03/2022
|Marty Casteel
|Director
|4,000
|$24.10
|$96,400
|05/03/2022
|George Makris Jr.
|Chairman & CEO
|15,000
|$24.03
|$360,500
