11.9% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), which makes up 0.24% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,718,832 worth of FIBK, making it the #78 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FIBK:

FIBK — last trade: $37.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/13/2021 Kevin P. Riley President & CEO 2,880 $39.39 $113,442 02/02/2022 Ross E. Leckie Director 1,000 $36.79 $36,794

And Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), the #87 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,619,561 worth of SFNC, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC is detailed in the table below:

SFNC — last trade: $25.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/03/2022 Robert A. Fehlman President & COO 5,000 $24.00 $120,000 05/03/2022 Marty Casteel Director 4,000 $24.10 $96,400 05/03/2022 George Makris Jr. Chairman & CEO 15,000 $24.03 $360,500

