11.9% of VHT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), which makes up 0.82% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $147,335,969 worth of HCA, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HCA:

HCA — last trade: $173.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2022 Andrea B. Smith Director 1,160 $213.63 $247,815 04/29/2022 Michael R. McAlevey SVP & Chief Legal Officer 1,110 $218.56 $242,602 05/02/2022 Thomas F. Frist Jr. 89,100 $211.93 $18,883,001

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #116 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,249,488 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:

TNDM — last trade: $56.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2022 Leigh Vosseller EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 2,500 $74.61 $186,528 05/09/2022 John F. Sheridan PRESIDENT & CEO 2,500 $69.90 $174,750 05/06/2022 Peyton R. Howell Director 2,000 $74.85 $149,695

