11.9% of VHT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), which makes up 0.82% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $147,335,969 worth of HCA, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HCA:
HCA — last trade: $173.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2022
|Andrea B. Smith
|Director
|1,160
|$213.63
|$247,815
|04/29/2022
|Michael R. McAlevey
|SVP & Chief Legal Officer
|1,110
|$218.56
|$242,602
|05/02/2022
|Thomas F. Frist Jr.
|89,100
|$211.93
|$18,883,001
And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #116 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,249,488 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:
TNDM — last trade: $56.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2022
|Leigh Vosseller
|EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|2,500
|$74.61
|$186,528
|05/09/2022
|John F. Sheridan
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|2,500
|$69.90
|$174,750
|05/06/2022
|Peyton R. Howell
|Director
|2,000
|$74.85
|$149,695
