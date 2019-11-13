Markets
11.9% of VDE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG), which makes up 0.61% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,280,310 worth of COG, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COG:

COG — last trade: $17.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/30/2019 Peter B. Delaney Director 9,000 $19.28 $173,524
08/16/2019 Rhys J. Best Director 7,500 $16.31 $122,302
08/19/2019 Dan O. Dinges Chairman, President & CEO 20,000 $16.34 $326,723

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

