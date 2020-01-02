11.8% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Noble Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: NBLX), which makes up 0.06% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $84,567 worth of NBLX, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBLX:
NBLX — last trade: $26.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/18/2019
|Andy Viens
|Director
|1,500
|$21.79
|$32,678
|11/18/2019
|Thomas W. Christensen
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$21.55
|$21,550
|11/19/2019
|Kenneth M. Fisher
|Director
|1,000
|$21.66
|$21,664
|11/18/2019
|Brent J. Smolik
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,500
|$21.50
|$161,250
