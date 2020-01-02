Markets
11.8% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Noble Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: NBLX), which makes up 0.06% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $84,567 worth of NBLX, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBLX:

NBLX — last trade: $26.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/18/2019 Andy Viens Director 1,500 $21.79 $32,678
11/18/2019 Thomas W. Christensen Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $21.55 $21,550
11/19/2019 Kenneth M. Fisher Director 1,000 $21.66 $21,664
11/18/2019 Brent J. Smolik Chief Executive Officer 7,500 $21.50 $161,250

