11.8% of FXZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

May 24, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), which makes up 4.32% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,955,225 worth of CE, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CE:

CE — last trade: $151.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/08/2024 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 597 $156.43 $93,389
03/14/2024 Thomas Francis Kelly SVP, EM 1,400 $156.69 $219,373

