11.8% of FTXN Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL), which makes up 0.64% of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,140,448 worth of TELL, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TELL:
TELL — last trade: $2.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/10/2021
|James Donald Bennett
|Director
|20,000
|$4.05
|$81,000
|01/13/2022
|Claire Harvey
|Director
|16,000
|$3.19
|$51,072
|12/20/2021
|Jonathan S. Gross
|Director
|100,000
|$2.83
|$282,840
