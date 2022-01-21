11.8% of FTXN Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL), which makes up 0.64% of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,140,448 worth of TELL, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TELL:

TELL — last trade: $2.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/10/2021 James Donald Bennett Director 20,000 $4.05 $81,000 01/13/2022 Claire Harvey Director 16,000 $3.19 $51,072 12/20/2021 Jonathan S. Gross Director 100,000 $2.83 $282,840

