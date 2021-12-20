11.7% of VPU Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), which makes up 1.57% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $109,460,382 worth of PCG, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PCG:
PCG — last trade: $12.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/01/2021
|Robert C. Flexon
|Director
|10,000
|$9.28
|$92,800
|11/05/2021
|Arno Lockheart Harris
|Director
|8,475
|$11.81
|$100,089
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.