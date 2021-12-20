11.7% of VPU Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), which makes up 1.57% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $109,460,382 worth of PCG, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PCG:

PCG — last trade: $12.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/01/2021 Robert C. Flexon Director 10,000 $9.28 $92,800 11/05/2021 Arno Lockheart Harris Director 8,475 $11.81 $100,089

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.