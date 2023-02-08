11.7% of JXI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (Symbol: JXI) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 8.94% of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (Symbol: JXI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,773,422 worth of NEE, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:

NEE — last trade: $76.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/06/2023 Terrell Kirk Crews II EVP, Finance and CFO 2,672 $74.87 $200,053 02/06/2023 John A. Stall Director 4,000 $74.89 $299,560

