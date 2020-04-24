11.7% of DGRW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), which makes up 0.04% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,201,063 worth of SAIC, making it the #211 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SAIC:
SAIC — last trade: $81.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/01/2020
|Yvette Kanouff
|Director
|1,500
|$70.35
|$105,525
|04/03/2020
|Nazzic S. Keene
|Chief Executive Officer
|14,300
|$70.75
|$1,011,769
And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), the #219 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $763,945 worth of FANG, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FANG is detailed in the table below:
FANG — last trade: $37.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2020
|Travis D. Stice
|Chief Executive Officer
|17,146
|$28.40
|$487,001
|03/19/2020
|Hof Matthew Kaes Van't
|CFO & Exec. VP - Bus Dev
|4,750
|$17.23
|$81,839
