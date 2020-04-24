11.7% of DGRW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), which makes up 0.04% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,201,063 worth of SAIC, making it the #211 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SAIC:

SAIC — last trade: $81.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/01/2020 Yvette Kanouff Director 1,500 $70.35 $105,525 04/03/2020 Nazzic S. Keene Chief Executive Officer 14,300 $70.75 $1,011,769

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), the #219 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $763,945 worth of FANG, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FANG is detailed in the table below:

FANG — last trade: $37.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2020 Travis D. Stice Chief Executive Officer 17,146 $28.40 $487,001 03/19/2020 Hof Matthew Kaes Van't CFO & Exec. VP - Bus Dev 4,750 $17.23 $81,839

