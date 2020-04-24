Markets
SAIC

11.7% of DGRW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), which makes up 0.04% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,201,063 worth of SAIC, making it the #211 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SAIC:

SAIC — last trade: $81.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/01/2020 Yvette Kanouff Director 1,500 $70.35 $105,525
04/03/2020 Nazzic S. Keene Chief Executive Officer 14,300 $70.75 $1,011,769

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), the #219 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $763,945 worth of FANG, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FANG is detailed in the table below:

FANG — last trade: $37.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2020 Travis D. Stice Chief Executive Officer 17,146 $28.40 $487,001
03/19/2020 Hof Matthew Kaes Van't CFO & Exec. VP - Bus Dev 4,750 $17.23 $81,839

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAIC FANG

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular