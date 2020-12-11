11.6% of FXZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), which makes up 5.43% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,601,146 worth of OLN, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OLN:

OLN — last trade: $23.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/10/2020 C. Robert Bunch Director 20,000 $10.98 $219,580 08/10/2020 James A. Varilek EVP & COO 5,000 $11.05 $55,274 08/13/2020 Scott Mcdougald Sutton Director 20,000 $11.31 $226,251 08/20/2020 Scott Mcdougald Sutton Director 10,000 $10.00 $100,000

And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), the #21 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,708,893 worth of FAST, which represents approximately 2.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FAST is detailed in the table below:

FAST — last trade: $48.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/10/2020 Michael J. Ancius Director 550 $44.83 $24,656 10/19/2020 Hsenghung Sam Hsu Director 2,000 $44.75 $89,500 10/21/2020 Michael J. Ancius Director 550 $44.30 $24,365

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.