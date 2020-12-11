11.6% of FXZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), which makes up 5.43% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,601,146 worth of OLN, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OLN:
OLN — last trade: $23.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/10/2020
|C. Robert Bunch
|Director
|20,000
|$10.98
|$219,580
|08/10/2020
|James A. Varilek
|EVP & COO
|5,000
|$11.05
|$55,274
|08/13/2020
|Scott Mcdougald Sutton
|Director
|20,000
|$11.31
|$226,251
|08/20/2020
|Scott Mcdougald Sutton
|Director
|10,000
|$10.00
|$100,000
And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), the #21 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,708,893 worth of FAST, which represents approximately 2.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FAST is detailed in the table below:
FAST — last trade: $48.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/10/2020
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|550
|$44.83
|$24,656
|10/19/2020
|Hsenghung Sam Hsu
|Director
|2,000
|$44.75
|$89,500
|10/21/2020
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|550
|$44.30
|$24,365
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.