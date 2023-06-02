11.6% of FNK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 0.31% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $660,312 worth of BXMT, making it the #154 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:
BXMT — last trade: $18.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Michael B. Nash
|Director
|50,000
|$18.86
|$942,970
|03/15/2023
|Henry N. Nassau
|Director
|10,000
|$17.81
|$178,067
|05/10/2023
|Michael B. Nash
|Director
|50,000
|$17.22
|$860,810
