News & Insights

Markets
DVY

11.6% of DVY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

November 02, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), which makes up 1.68% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $288,606,761 worth of KEY, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KEY:

KEY — last trade: $10.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/03/2023 Andrew J. Paine III Head of Institutional Bank 75,000 $9.78 $733,500
08/10/2023 Devina A. Rankin Director 10,000 $11.49 $114,900

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), the #24 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $253,142,071 worth of USB, which represents approximately 1.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at USB is detailed in the table below:

USB — last trade: $31.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/05/2023 Richard P. McKenney Director 20,000 $30.37 $607,320
05/08/2023 James B. Kelligrew Vice Chair 16,260 $30.59 $497,475

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 MTP Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PCM
 VRX shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVY
KEY
USB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.