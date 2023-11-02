11.6% of DVY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), which makes up 1.68% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $288,606,761 worth of KEY, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KEY:
KEY — last trade: $10.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/03/2023
|Andrew J. Paine III
|Head of Institutional Bank
|75,000
|$9.78
|$733,500
|08/10/2023
|Devina A. Rankin
|Director
|10,000
|$11.49
|$114,900
And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), the #24 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $253,142,071 worth of USB, which represents approximately 1.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at USB is detailed in the table below:
USB — last trade: $31.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2023
|Richard P. McKenney
|Director
|20,000
|$30.37
|$607,320
|05/08/2023
|James B. Kelligrew
|Vice Chair
|16,260
|$30.59
|$497,475
