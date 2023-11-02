11.6% of DVY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), which makes up 1.68% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $288,606,761 worth of KEY, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KEY:

KEY — last trade: $10.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/03/2023 Andrew J. Paine III Head of Institutional Bank 75,000 $9.78 $733,500 08/10/2023 Devina A. Rankin Director 10,000 $11.49 $114,900

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), the #24 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $253,142,071 worth of USB, which represents approximately 1.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at USB is detailed in the table below:

USB — last trade: $31.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2023 Richard P. McKenney Director 20,000 $30.37 $607,320 05/08/2023 James B. Kelligrew Vice Chair 16,260 $30.59 $497,475

