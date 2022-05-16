Markets
INTC

11.6% of DJD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 4.08% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,405,879 worth of INTC, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $43.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/22/2022 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 5,600 $44.27 $247,891
02/22/2022 Omar Ishrak Director 11,025 $45.11 $497,323
05/03/2022 David Zinsner EVP, CFO 5,500 $44.73 $246,014
05/02/2022 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 5,500 $44.58 $245,184

INTC

