11.6% of DIVB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

January 04, 2024 — 09:51 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 0.33% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $917,901 worth of FDX, making it the #72 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $247.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/26/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 200 $253.22 $50,643
12/28/2023 John W. Dietrich EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF 1,000 $252.02 $252,020

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), the #149 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $349,232 worth of DKS, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKS is detailed in the table below:

DKS — last trade: $138.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/24/2023 Sandeep Mathrani Director 1,300 $113.54 $147,602
09/07/2023 William J. Colombo Director 2,200 $110.00 $241,999
11/29/2023 Larry Fitzgerald Jr. Director 783 $127.97 $100,201

