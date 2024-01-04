11.6% of DIVB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 0.33% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $917,901 worth of FDX, making it the #72 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $247.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/26/2023
|Amy B. Lane
|Director
|200
|$253.22
|$50,643
|12/28/2023
|John W. Dietrich
|EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF
|1,000
|$252.02
|$252,020
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), the #149 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $349,232 worth of DKS, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKS is detailed in the table below:
DKS — last trade: $138.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/24/2023
|Sandeep Mathrani
|Director
|1,300
|$113.54
|$147,602
|09/07/2023
|William J. Colombo
|Director
|2,200
|$110.00
|$241,999
|11/29/2023
|Larry Fitzgerald Jr.
|Director
|783
|$127.97
|$100,201
