11.6% of DHS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 5.60% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $50,151,729 worth of XOM, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:

XOM — last trade: $71.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/03/2021 Michael J. Angelakis Director 5,000 $64.00 $320,000 11/30/2021 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 217 $60.00 $13,020 11/27/2021 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 327 $60.00 $19,620

And Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), the #39 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,091,385 worth of CCI, which represents approximately 0.57% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CCI is detailed in the table below:

CCI — last trade: $187.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/26/2021 J. Landis Martin Director 11,200 $191.51 $2,144,858 10/27/2021 Kevin A. Stephens Director 1,110 $178.66 $198,310

