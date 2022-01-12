11.6% of DHS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 5.60% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $50,151,729 worth of XOM, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:
XOM — last trade: $71.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/03/2021
|Michael J. Angelakis
|Director
|5,000
|$64.00
|$320,000
|11/30/2021
|Darren W. Woods
|Chairman and CEO
|217
|$60.00
|$13,020
|11/27/2021
|Darren W. Woods
|Chairman and CEO
|327
|$60.00
|$19,620
And Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), the #39 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,091,385 worth of CCI, which represents approximately 0.57% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CCI is detailed in the table below:
CCI — last trade: $187.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/26/2021
|J. Landis Martin
|Director
|11,200
|$191.51
|$2,144,858
|10/27/2021
|Kevin A. Stephens
|Director
|1,110
|$178.66
|$198,310
