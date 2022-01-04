11.6% of BJK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), which makes up 3.62% of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,342,294 worth of DKNG, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKNG:

DKNG — last trade: $27.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/16/2021 Harry Sloan Director 50,000 $39.52 $1,976,000 11/18/2021 Woodrow Levin Director 7,000 $36.81 $257,670 11/19/2021 Steven Joseph Murray Director 10,000 $36.66 $366,600

And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), the #13 largest holding among components of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,474,945 worth of CHDN, which represents approximately 2.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN is detailed in the table below:

CHDN — last trade: $236.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2021 R. Alex Rankin Director 500 $192.76 $96,382 08/02/2021 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $187.90 $187,904

