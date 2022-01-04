11.6% of BJK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), which makes up 3.62% of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,342,294 worth of DKNG, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKNG:
DKNG — last trade: $27.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/16/2021
|Harry Sloan
|Director
|50,000
|$39.52
|$1,976,000
|11/18/2021
|Woodrow Levin
|Director
|7,000
|$36.81
|$257,670
|11/19/2021
|Steven Joseph Murray
|Director
|10,000
|$36.66
|$366,600
And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), the #13 largest holding among components of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,474,945 worth of CHDN, which represents approximately 2.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN is detailed in the table below:
CHDN — last trade: $236.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2021
|R. Alex Rankin
|Director
|500
|$192.76
|$96,382
|08/02/2021
|Karole Lloyd
|Director
|1,000
|$187.90
|$187,904
