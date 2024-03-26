11.5% of XTL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT), which makes up 1.70% of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $969,543 worth of GSAT, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GSAT:
GSAT — last trade: $1.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2023
|James Monroe III
|Director
|188,300
|$1.36
|$256,088
|12/19/2023
|James F. Lynch
|Director
|750,000
|$1.69
|$1,264,175
|12/20/2023
|James F. Lynch
|Director
|500,000
|$1.73
|$863,800
|12/29/2023
|James F. Lynch
|Director
|500,000
|$1.93
|$963,700
|03/08/2024
|James F. Lynch
|Director
|1,320,000
|$1.32
|$1,747,614
|03/12/2024
|James F. Lynch
|Director
|1,320,000
|$1.43
|$1,887,666
|03/13/2024
|James F. Lynch
|Director
|660,000
|$1.46
|$960,300
