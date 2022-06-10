11.5% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), which makes up 0.29% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,256,427 worth of UMBF, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF:

UMBF — last trade: $88.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/01/2022 Timothy R. Murphy Director 1,000 $98.44 $98,440 02/01/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 233 $99.88 $23,250 02/01/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 148 $99.88 $14,750 05/02/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 257 $90.46 $23,250 05/02/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 195 $90.46 $17,625

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), the #99 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,446,610 worth of ASO, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ASO is detailed in the table below:

ASO — last trade: $37.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/10/2022 Brian T. Marley Director 10,000 $39.46 $394,600 01/14/2022 Ken C. Hicks Chairman, President and CEO 20,000 $38.91 $778,200

