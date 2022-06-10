11.5% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), which makes up 0.29% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,256,427 worth of UMBF, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF:
UMBF — last trade: $88.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/01/2022
|Timothy R. Murphy
|Director
|1,000
|$98.44
|$98,440
|02/01/2022
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|233
|$99.88
|$23,250
|02/01/2022
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|148
|$99.88
|$14,750
|05/02/2022
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|257
|$90.46
|$23,250
|05/02/2022
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|195
|$90.46
|$17,625
And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), the #99 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,446,610 worth of ASO, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ASO is detailed in the table below:
ASO — last trade: $37.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/10/2022
|Brian T. Marley
|Director
|10,000
|$39.46
|$394,600
|01/14/2022
|Ken C. Hicks
|Chairman, President and CEO
|20,000
|$38.91
|$778,200
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.