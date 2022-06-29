11.5% of VHT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS), which makes up 0.06% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,709,641 worth of DOCS, making it the #124 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOCS:
DOCS — last trade: $37.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/20/2022
|Paul W. Jorgensen
|Chief Revenue Officer
|15,000
|$32.19
|$482,864
|05/27/2022
|Jeffrey Tangney
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,950
|$34.50
|$101,775
And OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK), the #204 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,809,575 worth of OPK, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPK is detailed in the table below:
OPK — last trade: $2.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/26/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|350,000
|$2.98
|$1,041,817
|02/01/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|150,000
|$3.03
|$455,009
|02/14/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|100,000
|$3.04
|$303,569
|02/25/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|750,000
|$3.09
|$2,315,325
|02/28/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|100,000
|$3.11
|$310,796
|03/11/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|100,000
|$3.13
|$312,865
|03/14/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|35,000
|$3.04
|$106,317
|05/10/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|400,000
|$2.78
|$1,113,560
|05/11/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|400,000
|$2.83
|$1,132,400
|05/13/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|200,000
|$3.00
|$599,316
|05/16/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|150,000
|$2.98
|$446,794
|05/18/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|50,000
|$2.88
|$143,984
|05/25/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|50,000
|$2.98
|$148,866
|05/31/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|50,000
|$3.02
|$151,177
|06/01/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|50,000
|$2.95
|$147,614
|06/06/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|100,000
|$2.79
|$279,227
|06/13/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|100,000
|$2.37
|$236,498
|06/16/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|100,000
|$2.31
|$231,327
|06/21/2022
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|200,000
|$2.39
|$478,857
|06/22/2022
|Gary J. Nabel
|Chief Innovation Officer
|240,000
|$2.49
|$597,393
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows