11.5% of VHT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS), which makes up 0.06% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,709,641 worth of DOCS, making it the #124 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOCS:

DOCS — last trade: $37.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/20/2022 Paul W. Jorgensen Chief Revenue Officer 15,000 $32.19 $482,864
05/27/2022 Jeffrey Tangney Chief Executive Officer 2,950 $34.50 $101,775

And OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK), the #204 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,809,575 worth of OPK, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPK is detailed in the table below:

OPK — last trade: $2.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/26/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 350,000 $2.98 $1,041,817
02/01/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 150,000 $3.03 $455,009
02/14/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $3.04 $303,569
02/25/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 750,000 $3.09 $2,315,325
02/28/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $3.11 $310,796
03/11/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $3.13 $312,865
03/14/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 35,000 $3.04 $106,317
05/10/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 400,000 $2.78 $1,113,560
05/11/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 400,000 $2.83 $1,132,400
05/13/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 200,000 $3.00 $599,316
05/16/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 150,000 $2.98 $446,794
05/18/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $2.88 $143,984
05/25/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $2.98 $148,866
05/31/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $3.02 $151,177
06/01/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $2.95 $147,614
06/06/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $2.79 $279,227
06/13/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $2.37 $236,498
06/16/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $2.31 $231,327
06/21/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 200,000 $2.39 $478,857
06/22/2022 Gary J. Nabel Chief Innovation Officer 240,000 $2.49 $597,393

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

