11.5% of VHT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS), which makes up 0.06% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,709,641 worth of DOCS, making it the #124 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOCS:

DOCS — last trade: $37.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/20/2022 Paul W. Jorgensen Chief Revenue Officer 15,000 $32.19 $482,864 05/27/2022 Jeffrey Tangney Chief Executive Officer 2,950 $34.50 $101,775

And OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK), the #204 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,809,575 worth of OPK, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPK is detailed in the table below:

OPK — last trade: $2.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/26/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 350,000 $2.98 $1,041,817 02/01/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 150,000 $3.03 $455,009 02/14/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $3.04 $303,569 02/25/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 750,000 $3.09 $2,315,325 02/28/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $3.11 $310,796 03/11/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $3.13 $312,865 03/14/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 35,000 $3.04 $106,317 05/10/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 400,000 $2.78 $1,113,560 05/11/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 400,000 $2.83 $1,132,400 05/13/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 200,000 $3.00 $599,316 05/16/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 150,000 $2.98 $446,794 05/18/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $2.88 $143,984 05/25/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $2.98 $148,866 05/31/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $3.02 $151,177 06/01/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $2.95 $147,614 06/06/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $2.79 $279,227 06/13/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $2.37 $236,498 06/16/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $2.31 $231,327 06/21/2022 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 200,000 $2.39 $478,857 06/22/2022 Gary J. Nabel Chief Innovation Officer 240,000 $2.49 $597,393

